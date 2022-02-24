MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 14, 2022 to Monday, February 21, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 14, 2022, through Monday, February 21, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 65 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 14, 2022

A Sportsman Cleveland 12 gauge shotgun, a Springfield Armory 87a rifle, and a Western Field XNH 565-D 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 600 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-021-473

A Taurus XD .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 41-year-old Anthony Thomas Duarte, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD, and 43-year-old Jerome Barnes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-021-678

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-022-031

A Zigana PX-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Antonio Odell Turner, of Chesapeake, VA, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-022-074

A Taurus Millennium G2 PT111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Daquan Douglas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-022-185

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-022-215

A Ruger .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Daron Renaldo Holmes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-022-260

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Suave Alonzo Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-022-288

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Anthony Brooks, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-022-304

A Rock Island 200 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) and a Powerline Daisy 340 .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Kevin Joseph Harrington, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 51-year-old Recco Antonio Bouknight, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-022-371

A Sig Sauer BB gun was recovered in the 3500 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-022-494

A Sig Sauer P365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5700 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-022-515

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tobias Owens, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-022-589

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Juwuan Allen Wright, of Fayetteville, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-022-729

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tyree Daquan Young, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-022-775

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Mallin Sellers, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 22-022-791

Thursday, February 17, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-022-837

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Torena Lanette White, of Southeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Tasha Michelle Scott, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-022-902

A Kel-Tec P17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Stoddert Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Zion Powell, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Robbery and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-023-042

A Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Trevon Markis Epps, Sr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-023-172

A Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Blagden Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-023-188

A New England R73 Ultra .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Sedrick Allen Pickett, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-023-219

A Walther PPQ BB gun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Cornell Perry Ford, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-023-230

A Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Benjamin Laryea, of Beltsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-023-300

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-023-309

Friday, February 18, 2022

A Hi-Point CF330 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-023-545

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 2500 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-023-691

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Michael Jovan Hansley, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-023-845

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-023-856

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Antonio Jarome Finklea, Jr., of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 22-023-923

A UK Arms M757 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-023-959

Saturday, February 19, 2022

A Cybergun PT99 BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of Eye Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-024-069

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Alston Taylor Ware, of Norfolk, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-165

A Rossi 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-024-199

A Colt 1908 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-024-252

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Ruger .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kavohn Howell, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receive/Possess a Firearm having an Obliterated/Removed/Altered Serial Number. CCN: 22-024-267

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Downing Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-024-274

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Eric Donnel Crutchfield, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-024-379

Sunday, February 20, 2022

An Amadeo Rossi Intra Arms .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jerry Michael Miles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-024-426

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Brandon Jamel Sumpter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-476

A Taurus Ultra-Lite Titanium 85 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of Hobart Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-024-631

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Dalanta Benjamin Holliway, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-655

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Davonte Andrew Fonville, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 30-year-old Daryl Lott, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-659

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tommie Warren Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-679

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Horner Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tyrik Lamont Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-680

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-024-704

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Damien Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-024-762

A Hi-Point CF380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Terry Cordel Clark, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Shoplifting. CCN: 22-024-768

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-024-793

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jevon Antron Brown, II, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 22-024-796

Monday, February 21, 2022

A Glock 26 Gen 5 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus PT24-7 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-024-873

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-024-966

A revolver was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-024-968

A Springfield Armory XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-025-139

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Woodley Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marvin Junior Villatoro, of Falls Church, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Counterfeit Tags, and No Permit. CCN: 22-025-072

An Umarex XBG .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-025-090

A SCCY Industries CPX-29 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Christian Dozier, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Contempt. CCN: 22-025-107

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tumarcus Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-025-213

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###