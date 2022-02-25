GPU-as-a-service Market Brief Analysis and Growth | Future Outlook By 2026

AMR Logo

The customization & operational characteristic of the GPU as a Service has created growth opportunities for the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the number of applications and use cases on hardware, which includes deep learning, speech recognition, natural language processing, data mining, and real-time information majorly drive the growth of the GPU-as-a-service market. In addition, an increase in the need for multi-GPU servers and GPU server clusters with network interconnects fuels the growth of the GPU-as-a-service market.

However, lack of knowledge among the employees of industries and complex behavior of the GPU-as-a-service hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of integrated GPU used in desktops, workstations, and notebooks, attributed to the growing need of enhanced visual content by consumers is anticipated to provide major opportunities for GPU-as-a-service market growth.

The GPU-as-a-service market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on components, the market is divided into solutions and services. As per the deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of organization size, the market is classified into large-size organizations and small and medium-sized organizations.

As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the GPU-as-a-service market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Fujitsu Ltd., ARM Holdings PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., and Imagination Technologies Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global GPU-as-a-service market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global GPU-as-a-service market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

