The National Black Church Initiative Partners with Sickle Cell Disease Community to Launch Disease Education Initiatives
Rev. Anthony Evans, President, NBCI
Celebratory Reception to be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GeorgiaWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitutes 27.7 million churchgoers, is partnering with the sickle cell disease community to launch a major sickle cell disease education and outreach initiative. The campaign kicks off on Saturday, February 26, 2022 with an exciting and celebratory reception at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.
Invited dignitaries to the reception include United States Senator Raphael Warnock, representatives from Mayor Dickens office, many Georgia state legislators, and leading sickle cell disease patient advocates. Confirmed sickle cell disease organizations and their representatives for the NBCI’s reception include: the Sickle Cell Community Consortium, Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Sickle Cell Disease Foundation, and the biotechnology company, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).
For decades, sickle cell disease has been a stubborn and consistent health issue among African Americans and other ethnic groups of Mediterranean ancestry. Until relatively recently, there has been a lack of research and progress in the treatment and care of sickle cell disease. In addition, there is a need to drive greater awareness and engagement, particularly in the African American and LatinX communities about this disease.
“After years of limited progress in sickle cell disease, there are finally new therapies that have been developed over the past few years that can help people suffering and dying too young,” said Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the NBCI. “The Black church brings together leading experts and stakeholders in sickle cell disease to launch our major education and outreach initiatives in Atlanta, Georgia. We are extremely excited to meet with the sickle cell community to discuss providing the African American community with a broad and science-based educational program that would improve the quality of care of patients with sickle cell disease.”
The reception will feature key stakeholders, experts, and state and city health officials to discuss NBCI’s sickle cell disease education and outreach initiatives, which are to launch in approximately 100 churches in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
Rev. Anthony Evans added, “The goal of NBCI is to ensure that patients with sickle cell are treated with respect and dignity when they access the healthcare system, and they get the quality care they need and deserve. NBCI will use the full capacity of its African American church coalition to make sure our brothers and sisters who suffer from sickle cell disease in our congregations get the treatment they deserve under both the human and man-made laws of our country.”
For media-related inquiries, or additional information about the reception, please contact Dr. Diane Daniels Adoma at Adoma.diane@gmail.com.
About NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches with 27.7 million members nationwide working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative (NBCI)
+1 202-744-0184
email us here