ROBERT HORRY HEADLINES GROUP OF NBA LEGENDS JOINING HILL, MARION, BUTLER, SWOOPES & OTHERS ON NBRPA BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, ILL. February 28, 2022 – The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today the election of Robert Horry, Chucky Brown, and Charles “Choo” Smith to its Board of Directors. Additionally, the following officer positions have been filled: Johnny Davis (Chairman), Dave Cowens (Vice Chairman), Sam Perkins (Treasurer), and Grant Hill (Secretary).

“The return of long-standing board members, along with our newest representatives, provide us the unique opportunity to take full advantage of a robust mix of continuity and innovation in our leadership,” said Scott Rochelle, President and CEO, NBRPA. “Our commitment to best represent all viewpoints from across our association, provide quality leadership, and the utmost professional standard for our membership, continues to be the standard by which we measure ourselves.” Added Rochelle, “I would like to extend the NBRPA’s full gratitude to Dave Naves for his selfless dedication over his two successive three-year terms on our board and welcome ‘Choo’ Smith as the representative for the Harlem Globetrotter seat in our organization.”

NBRPA Directors are responsible for executing the NBRPA mission to serve former professional basketball players, supporting them in life after their playing days, and assisting them in leveraging their inspirational influence to promote and teach basketball in their communities.

Clarence “Chucky” Brown, a 6'7" forward from North Carolina State, Brown was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 1989 NBA draft. Brown shares the NBA record for the most teams played for during his NBA career — twelve: the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets (where he became a champion in 1994–95), Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings.

Robert Horry, played 16 seasons in the NBA, winning seven championships, the most of any player not to have played on the 1960s Boston Celtics. He is one of only four players to have won NBA championships with three teams - two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs with no defeats in NBA Finals. Nicknamed "Big Shot Bob”, because of his clutch shooting in important games, Horry is widely considered to be one of the greatest clutch performers and winners in NBA history.

Charles H. Smith, Jr., affectionately known as “Choo,” was a member of the world-renowned Original Harlem Globetrotters. Choo has played in all 50 States, in 26 countries and was recognized as one of the greatest dribblers in the world. Smith also founded the Choo Smith Youth Empowerment, Inc., a non-profit organization in 2007 that focuses on Choo’s “4L” philosophy: “Love it, Learn it, Live it, Lead it.”

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

