Supreme Court turns down pre-election challenge to sports betting initiative

The alleged violation is that, in addition to allowing sports betting, the initiative, among other things, would give American Indian tribes standing to seek civil penalties and injunctive relief for various gambling violations. That provision would apparently overturn the recent Court of Appeal opinion in Rincon Band of Luiseno Mission Indians v. Flynt (2021) 70 Cal.App.5th 1059. The Supreme Court denied review in that case last week, with Justice Goodwin Liu recording a vote to grant.