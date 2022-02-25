Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the 300 block of 63rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:36 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult, 17 year-old Damonte Drew, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department are jointly investigating this case. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.