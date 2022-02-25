St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer - suspect wanted

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/23/2022 @ 8:30 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North mile marker 134 in St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Attempting to Elude, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Angela Birk

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Sgt. Matthew Tarricone

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for minor motor vehicle infractions. Angela Birk was identified as the operator of the vehicle. After initially stopping on the side of I-91, Birk drove away from the traffic stop and dragged Sgt. Matthew Tarricone with the vehicle in the process. Sgt. Tarricone was dragged for approximately 50 yards down the interstate at speeds of roughly 20 mph and increasing before he could break free of the vehicle. He received minor injuries including scrapes and bruises and declined medical attention. Birk failed to yield to troopers’ blue lights and sirens while operating her vehicle in an unsafe manner after fleeing from the stop. She passed several vehicles while weaving through traffic as she travelled from I-91 to VT Route 122 and then to VT Route 114 at excessive speeds. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Burke Village as it continued north on Route 114.

The honorable Judge Justin Jiron of Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division has issued a warrant for the arrest of Angela Birk.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who has any other information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached