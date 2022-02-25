Debris Cleanup Next Week at Route 39 Bridge over Swatara Creek in Dauphin County

Bridge will be closed, traffic detoured

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised the Route 39 bridge spanning Swatara Creek between South Hanover and Derry townships will be closed next week so a PennDOT county maintenance crew can remove debris from around the bridge pier and abutments.

The bridge will be closed Monday, February 28, and will remain closed through Friday, March 4, or until the work is complete. The closure is needed so the crane used for the work can remain in place at the bridge.

A detour will be in place using Hershey Park Drive, Route 743 and Route 22.

A press release will be issued when the bridge reopens to traffic.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

