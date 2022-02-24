Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,071 in the last 365 days.

2022-02-24 08:56:43.623 $50,000 Prize Won on New "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers Ticket

2022-02-24 08:56:43.623

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket purchased at Speedy B’s, 115 West Simon, in Holts Summit.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery and offers players the best chance to win $1 million in Scratchers ticket history with over $333 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million and 21 $1 million prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Callaway County won more than $8.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $825,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $799,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed in Callaway County, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-02-24 08:56:43.623 $50,000 Prize Won on New "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.