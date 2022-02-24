Timber harvest scheduled for portions of McArthur Lake Wildlife Management Area beginning March 1

A bit of change is on the horizon for McArthur Lake WMA in North Idaho’s Boundary County. A multi-benefit forest management harvest is planned to begin on March 1 and will be completed as quickly as possible.

The harvest will occur east of Highway 95, and it will:

clear portions of timber in preparation for the planned Highway 95 straightening project and associated utility rights-of-way,

improve habitat conditions by thinning tree densities to lessen competition among trees,

increase sunlight to the understory to increase plant growth and provide habitat for wildlife,

increase visibility along the shoulders of the highway for wildlife and vehicle safety and

increase sunlight on the highway to promote ice melt during the hazardous road conditions in winter.

The project is a win for all parties involved, including the human, furry and woody types.

If you are traveling in the area or planning to visit McArthur Lake WMA during the harvest, please expect big machinery and slowed traffic. In addition, please stay clear of all workers and machines on site for your own safety and the safety of workers.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about the forest management harvests.

