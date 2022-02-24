Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Loudon County

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Loudon.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before noon EST, officers with the Loudon Police Department responded to a business on Kimberly Way, with a warrant to arrest an individual working there. When officers approached him, the subject pulled out a knife and refused commands to drop it. Reports from the scene indicate that after taser attempts failed to stop him, the man ran out of the building, leading to a foot chase with the officers and deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The man continued to wield the knife, and one Loudon officer fired at the subject, striking him. That individual was transported to a Knoxville hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

