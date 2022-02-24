Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Size to Surpass US$ 131.06 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global hydrogen fuel cells market size is expected to surpass around US$ 131.06 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 60.1% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen fuel cells market size was valued at US$ 1.91 billion in 2021. To function, hydrogen fuel cells require a constant supply of oxygen and fuel. A fuel cell is a device that uses a chemical process to assist in the generation of electrical power. Hydrogen fuel cells are utilized in the creation of power from hydrogen.



The term fuel cell refers to a device that converts chemical potential energy into electrical energy. Fuel cells are used to generate power from a variety of consumer fuels. It is made up of renewable energy and hydrogen. This is anticipated to provide electricity for a wide range of applications, including buses, cars, and commercial constructions. The overall consumer demand for hydrogen fuel cells will be boosted further by increased investment by automotive companies in the manufacturing of fuel cell automobiles and a growing public interest in ecologically sustainable products.

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2030 US$ 131.06 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 60.1% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Segments Covered Technology, Application, End User, Region

Report Highlights

In terms of product , the proton exchange membrane fuel cells segment dominated the global hydrogen fuel cells market in 2020, accounting for the majority of the market share. Rising demand for renewable energy generation, as well as reliance on proton exchange membrane fuel cell-based public transportation systems in developed countries, are driving segment expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising use of fuel-efficient vehicles

As gasoline is a fossil fuel, it is not a renewable source of energy and will eventually run out. To support sustainable growth, it is critical to develop and utilize alternative fuel sources. This entails the use of hydrogen fuel cell automobiles, as well as electric vehicles that do not require gasoline and are more cost effective than traditional vehicles. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are more efficient than internal combustion engines and hybrid vehicles, with 60-70% efficiency advantage over the other two. Due to the increase in price of diesel and gasoline, the demand for fuel efficient automobiles has surged. This is also related to the depletion of fossil fuel reserves and an increase in firm’s desire to maximize profits from these reserves. Thus, rising use of fuel-efficient vehicles is propelling the expansion of the hydrogen fuel cells market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High initial investment

The hydrogen fuel cells technology allows propulsion systems that do not produce greenhouse gases or other hazardous pollutants like nitrogen oxides or particulate matter from the output system. This characteristic encourages market players to use the technology. However, the high cost of raw materials such as platinum in the fuel cell anode and carbon fiber to manufacture hydrogen fuel tanks and other components needed to construct hydrogen infrastructure is projected to stymie the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cells market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives

The increasing regulatory rules to reduce carbon emissions are expected to expand the market for hydrogen fuel cells. Due to the byproducts of hydrogen fuel cells, there is a high demand for fuel automobiles that do not produce toxic pollutants. The hydrogen fuel cells market expansion is being fueled by the effect of switching from gasoline to hydrogen fuel cells due to the benefits associated with hydrogen fuel cells, such as superior performance compared to gasoline and the benefit of lowering emissions. As a result, the growing government initiatives are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the hydrogen fuel cells market.

Challenges

High cost of hydrogen fuel cells

The high cost of hydrogen fuel cells stifles the hydrogen fuel cells market’s expansion. The hydrogen fuel cells market’s growth is hampered by the widespread usage of gas sensors and gas detectors in hydrogen plants. Thus, this factor is a challenge for the market growth for hydrogen fuel cells.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

Others





By Application

Stationary

Transportation

Portable





By End User

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities

Defense





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





