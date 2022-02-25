Hector Tavarez Announces his Support for the Ukrainian People
Hector Tavarez calls out Rep. Jeff Van Drew on his statement on Ukraine: “Van Drew’s negative political rhetoric is wrong in a time of international crisis.”
Van Drew’s negative political rhetoric is wrong in a time of international crisis.”EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hector Tavarez, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, announced his support for the people of the Ukraine.
— Hector Tavarez, Democrat for U.S. Congress - NJ 2
"My family and I pray for the people of Ukraine and the people of Russia. The message is clear, that the world will not tolerate Russian aggression as the United States leads our NATO allies and has formed an international coalition to counter the desire of a dictator," said Hector Tavarez.
Hector Tavarez continued saying, "In a time of international crisis, when most have put aside political rhetoric to support our President and our country, GOP U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew continues his divisive political attacks. Enough Mr. Van Drew, now is not the time for your continued nonsense and attempts to advance your own political agenda. In an interview on February 16, 2022, just eight days ago, Jeff Van Drew admitted on Newsmax that “...options are limited on what can be done” on Russian Ukraine tensions."
Hector Tavarez believes now is the time to come together as Americans and the United States of America. He knows that the Ukrainians will resist Russian aggression, stand up for their freedom and the United States of America will continue to stand with them.
"Our prayers are with the people of the Ukraine who refuse to let a despot use military might to impose his will on the sovereign nation of Ukraine," said Hector Tavarez.
Hector Tavarez is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District.
###
Website: www.tavarez2022.com
Hector Tavarez
Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress
+1 609-839-5860
info@tavarez2022.com