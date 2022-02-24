Private Pesticide and Chemigation Applicator Training Event – Idaho Falls, March 23, 22

Private Pesticide and Chemigation Applicator Training Event
March 23, 2022
8:00 am – 10:00 am – Exam preparation training
10:00 am – 1:00 pm – Proctored Exams
Idaho State University
1770 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402
Center for Higher Education Building (CHE) Room #213
Registration Capacity 30
Study Materials can be found here:
Idaho Pesticide Applicator Training Manual
Idaho Chemigation Training Manual
Per Idaho State University- Face Coverings are required indoors for all individuals (regardless of vaccination status).
Please note, participants are encourage to review the materials prior to the training.
Pre-registration is required and must be completed by March 21, 2022
Registration capacity is 30 and will be filled on a first come, first received basis.