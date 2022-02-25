Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts Condo Hotel Collection Live with Contactless Guest Journey Powered by Zaplox + Maestro PMS
Contactless check-in and mobile keys now available via hotel branded mobile guest app
We were looking for ways to improve the guest experience, speed up the check-in process at our resorts and reduce congestion at the front desk.”LUND, SWEDEN, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumer demand for travel and hospitality returns, hotels are facing staff shortages while trying to meet guests’ expectations on high quality service, but with less physical contact with the staff. Following this new market opportunity, Maestro PMS teamed up with Zaplox to offer a contactless guest journey, in which Maestro’s Mobile Check-in module has been fully integrated with Zaplox Mobile Key App to allow guests to use their phone for pre-registration and check-in, as well as a mobile key.
— Chris Shroff, CEO of Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts
Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts with a total of 775 rooms at six luxury oceanfront condo hotel properties on the South Carolina coast is the first customer to roll out the fully integrated mobile guest journey from Maestro and Zaplox. The guest receives a notification from Maestro PMS to complete their digital registration and check-in, all from their own personal mobile device. Once they have registered and if the room is ready, they are directed to push a button and download their mobile key, which the guest then can use to access the room. During the stay, guests can also use the custom branded app from Zaplox to learn more about the resort’s amenities and service offerings. In addition, the resort can use the app to present personalized offers and special promotions directly to the guests.
Currently, this end-to-end mobile guest journey is live at the Avista Resort with 329 rooms, and the solution will subsequently be rolled out at the remaining five properties, including Grande Shores Ocean Resort in Myrtle Beach, Prince Resort, Seaside Resort, Towers at North Myrtle Beach, and The Horizon at 77th.
The new contactless guest journey reduces physical contact while speeding up the check-in process and providing new sales and marketing opportunities. Guests appreciate the convenience of using their phone to fully manage their stay and the resort can expect to free up staff for more revenue-generating tasks. As guests, have the option to pre-register and check-in before arrival, the hotel staff can be more proactive and handle guest requests pre-arrival.
“We were looking for ways to improve the guest experience, speed up the check-in process at our resorts and reduce congestion at the front desk,” says Chris Shroff, CEO of Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts. “Maestro and Zaplox were able to provide a seamless mobile guest journey that was tightly integrated with our Maestro PMS and delivered true value to our guests and the service they expect.”
“We are witnessing a digital transformation of the hospitality industry and many of our hotel and resort customers are now looking to invest in contactless and mobile solutions,” says Warren Dehan, president of Maestro PMS. “Through our partnership with Zaplox & their support of all industry leading keylock integrations, we are able to extend our mobile offering for a complete mobile check-in experience complete with mobile key.”
“The pandemic has forced hotels to think outside the box to adapt to the “new” post-pandemic reality where technology plays an important role,” says Even Frydenberg, CEO at Zaplox. “We are proud to work with an industry-leader like Maestro PMS to make sure that luxury properties such as Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts and other hotels can continue to keep their guests and staff members safe while delivering above their guests’ expectations.”
About Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts
Myrtle Beach Seaside Resort has six beach hotels, designed to offer families, couples, and groups affordable accommodation and exceptional service along Myrtle Beach’s popular sandy beaches. The hotels offer everything from restaurants, fitness centers to golf packages – all to create a complete vacation experience. www.myrtlebeachseasideresorts.com
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. www.maestropms.com
About Zaplox
Zaplox is a market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hospitality market. The company operates in Europe and North America and offers a turnkey platform for managing the guest’s hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests’ mobile phones. Zaplox Solutions allows hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel app or launch their own mobile app cost-effectively. In addition, Zaplox solutions save time and costs while providing hotels with a direct channel to communicate with the guests and generate additional revenue. Zaplox solutions have been in commercial use since 2011 and the company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. For more information visit: zaplox.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
