Brandon Heath Releases His First Centricity Music Album, Enough Already, April 22

Brandon Heath, Enough Already album cover artwork. Brandon Heath (photo credit Matthew Simmons) Brandon Heath is pictured after reaching the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro last month.

Album Is Available To Preorder Now; Lead Single “See Me Through It” Ascends Billboard Radio Charts; Heath Climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

I can’t sit down and write a prescription for anybody, but I can share some of my own pain and my own perspective, and that connection, I think, is what makes people feel the healing” — Brandon Heath

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five-time GRAMMY-nominated, eight-time Dove Award-winning Brandon Heath releases his first full-length, Centricity Music album, Enough Already, April 22. Available to pre-buy / pre-save now, the album features the top 25 and climbing NCA Monitored Billboard radio hit, “See Me Through It,” and eight more tracks that find Heath writing and recording for the first time with multiple producers and songwriters.Teaming with GRAMMY-nominated producers Jordan Sapp and Jeff Pardo plus Apollo LTD, Kyle Williams (We Are Messengers) and Christian Hale, Heath also brought in Doug Weier, Nick Rad and five-time GRAMMY winner Dave Clauss to mix select Enough Already tracks. He further collaborated with multiple songwriters, co-writing with producers Hale, Williams and Apollo LTD’s Jordan Phillips and Adam Stark along with Paul Duncan, Ross King, Jonathan Smith, Mallary Hope, Molly Reed Grayson, Heather Morgan and GRAMMY Award winning Ran Jackson.“I’ve heard it said before that music is medicine, but I don’t see myself as a pharmacist. I don’t see myself as a healer. But what I do see myself as is a sharer,” says Heath, a storyteller whose songwriting grapples with faith and doubt simultaneously. “I can’t sit down and write a prescription for anybody, but I can share some of my own pain and my own perspective, and that connection, I think, is what makes people feel the healing.”In his music, Heath is intentional to not shy away from the hard parts of his story. Instead, he hopes he brings a newfound honesty and wisdom to his songs that come from decades-worth of life experience.“I feel like I’m building a repertoire that will be my legacy,” Heath says, adding, “Outside the realm of being a husband and dad, I have not yet found a better feeling than creating a song and then one day randomly hearing what that song that I wrote is doing in somebody’s life. Nothing compares to that. Nothing.”That includes Heath’s recent experience climbing to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro last month with Young Life Developing Global Leaders. As a part of Young Life while in high school, this outreach organization became an outlet for Heath to share his songs and burgeoning musical talent.“I was singing songs for them over the summer,” remembers Heath during a The 700 Club interview. “I’d take my guitar and lead club songs, which are usually songs you hear on the radio, but then I’d start singing a couple of my own songs…”From those foundational beginnings, the seeds of Heath’s new songs were planted in his backyard, a place where he has spent a good portion of time over the past year thinking, praying and mowing his steep plot of land that includes a small creek, a play set for his young daughters and a fire pit for the men’s group that meets at his house. Essentially, his backyard is the place where his next album has grown.Ironically, when the pandemic shut down touring in 2020, Heath spent an unexpected amount of time in other people’s backyards. He decided to play small, safe outdoor shows by invitation-only in select backyards across the country. These “Brandon in the Backyard” dates were so enjoyable that Heath is making plans now to play an additional 30 backyards this spring and summer. Traveling with his family in an RV, Heath leads these events with his guitar; and more times than not, he’s completely unplugged.Playing his hits and fan favorites, Heath will also play cuts from Enough Already while on tour. The full new album track listing follows:1) Human Nature2) Minute By Minute3) This Changes Everything4) That’s Enough5) See Me Through It6) Another Song About Love7) He Is Not Worried8) Enough Already9) Human Nature (Acoustic)Signed last year to both Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing, all the latest Brandon Heath music, tour and more news, can be found at:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0W7wIkmxoGQbnZYn2z2sLj Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brandonheathofficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonheath/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvEtP9OfA5cn9bEnVGQNHIQ Twitter: https://twitter.com/brandonheath About Brandon Heath:A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of listeners when he released his major label debut in 2006. Along with his GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award, Heath has three Billboard No. 1 singles to his credit, including “I'm Not Who I Was,” “Your Love” and the RIAA Platinum-certified “Give Me Your Eyes.” His eight Dove Awards include two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009, 2010) and a win for Song of the Year (“Give Me Your Eyes”). He has also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI’s 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Heath’s artistry and ability to connect with audiences have compelled wide media coverage across the nation to platform his story and music. Highlights include coverage in The New York Times, Billboard, People, The Wall Street Journal, Relevant, CBS Evening News, The Discovery Channel and as a presenter on the 54th Annual GRAMMYAwards.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. Brandon Heath "See Me Through It" (Official Audio Video)