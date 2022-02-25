Crab Du Jour Cherry Hill NJ honors Police Force - Feeds the Force
Crab Du Jour in Cherry Hill New Jersey delivers food to the police officers at the location station to show support.
Meal drop-off to the Cherry Hill, NJ Police Station is just a small part of what we can do to support those that really make a difference for all of us”CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crab Du Jour does it again, continuing their tradition of community support and outreach - the fast growing Seafood Restaurant, regional manager Charlie Wyder and local partner Jimmy Qiu feed the force. "Meal drop-off to the Cherry Hill, NJ Police Station is just a small part of what we can do to support those that really make a difference for all of us" says Crab Du Jour. Officer Anthony Amato and his team shown in the photo.
Priding themselves in community comes easy, says Crab Du Jour's corporate office; "When we open our doors in a community, we make it a point to fully immerse ourselves and be active participants within it. For us, giving back is not a one-time thing, it's something we do as much as possible. In every location that we open, we love to partner with local food banks and charities in that specific area. We also like to give back to our first responders and schools when given the chance, whether it's helping with fundraisers or dropping off a nice warm meal for staff members. We participate in dine-to-donates with school programs and really do as much as we can. Being involved in our communities is not an added touch but a pillar of who we are."
Founded in 2019, the multi-concept, multi-unit Crab Du Jour Restaurant Group has 80 dine-in Crab Du Jour and Crab Du Jour Xpress establishments throughout the country and a high-end surf and turf concept, The Fin, in Philadelphia, PA. Crab Du Jour is more than just "crab" or a seafood restaurant! The menu has something for everyone, offerings range from seafood boils to chicken sliders and salads! The extensive menu gives everyone an experience that caters to their unique tastes whether it is in house dining or takeout!
