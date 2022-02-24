Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,054 in the last 365 days.

Forestry grants available to communities impacted by emerald ash borer and 2020 derecho

The Iowa Legislature appropriated state infrastructure funds to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to be used for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery tree planting. Additionally, through the USDA Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters 2021 State Urban Forest Resilience Grant Program, the Iowa DNR received funds for emerald ash borer reforestation.  

The Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to be used for the purchase and planting of trees suitable to Iowa on publicly owned lands. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street right-of-ways, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails. Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. 

More than $21,000 in matching funds will be made available to local governments, schools and service organizations in the 27 Iowa counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation, as well as $50,000 in matching funds available to local governments, schools, and service organizations in the 84 counties with confirmed Emerald Ash Borer. The application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Applications are due by March 30.

You just read:

Forestry grants available to communities impacted by emerald ash borer and 2020 derecho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.