Philadelphia, PA − February 24, 2022 − Senator Street releases the following statement on Russian attack on Ukraine:
“I stand with President Biden in denouncing the unprovoked and illegal invasion of the independent country of Ukraine by Russia.
It is critical political leaders, everywhere, unify in condemning this attack. My office has reached out to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Philadelphia to offer any support we can provide in standing in solidarity with the community here and abroad.”
You just read:
Street Denounces Unprovoked and Illegal Invasion of Ukraine by Russia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.