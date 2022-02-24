Submit Release
Street Denounces Unprovoked and Illegal Invasion of Ukraine by Russia

Senator Sharif Street outside Ukrainian Catholic Church of Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA − February 24, 2022 − Senator Street releases the following statement on Russian attack on Ukraine:

“I stand with President Biden in denouncing the unprovoked and illegal invasion of the independent country of Ukraine by Russia.

It is critical political leaders, everywhere, unify in condemning this attack. My office has reached out to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Philadelphia to offer any support we can provide in standing in solidarity with the community here and abroad.”

