WHY Institute Announces New Chief Purpose Advisor, Paul Epstein, to Help on Their Mission to Impact 1 Billion People
EINPresswire.com/ -- WHY Institute, a personal and business development company, is on a mission to help 1 billion people discover, articulate, and live their WHY (or the internal motivation that drives you). This week, WHY Institute announced they have brought on a new Chief Purpose Advisor, Paul Epstein, to help them in this insane mission.
The former 49ers’ “Why Coach” was an obvious addition to the WHY Institute team. Epstein is an expert in leadership and organizational culture with nearly fifteen years of experience as a professional sports executive for multiple NFL and NBA teams, a global sports agency, and the NFL league office leading and coaching business teams, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers.
Epstein was recently announced as the Chief Impact Officer of PurposePoint and when he discovered his WHY in 2021 with WHY Institute, this quickly evolved into a partnership where Purpose meets WHY. Upon meeting the WHY Institute CEO and Founder, Dr. Gary Sanchez, they knew this was a collaboration for the long haul.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Paul on board with us at WHY Institute. We have similar big, hairy, audacious goals of impacting the lives of 1 billion people! We don't have that much time on this earth, so for us to really make the impact we want to make we have to be able to scale and this will allow us both to do that! In his new role as our Chief Purpose Advisor he will be able to spread the WHY and Purpose like wildfire,” said Sanchez.
Epstein added, “When we were first introduced I said I was fired up and that is exactly how I feel. Not only about the bigger picture of life and business, but about this partnership because as a Contribute WHY, my sole mission in life is to create more impact; and to me ‘having impact’ is making a meaningful difference. Partnering and serving alongside the WHY Institute - I really couldn’t think of a better match.”
Epstein's role as Chief Purpose Advisor will be an influential force in spreading WHY and Purpose to the world. Epstein and WHY Institute will be collaborating on podcasts, speaking endeavors, and the overall goal to make discovering your WHY the first step in self-awareness.
About WHY Institute
WHY Institute, founded in 2016 by Dr. Gary Sanchez, is a personal and business development company that specializes in self-awareness, team, executive, and business coaching, motivational speaking, and marketing. Discovering your WHY will aid in communication, finding your passion, marketing your business, and more. Discover your WHY and learn more about WHY Institute at www.WHYInstitute.com
Bella Sanchez
The former 49ers’ “Why Coach” was an obvious addition to the WHY Institute team. Epstein is an expert in leadership and organizational culture with nearly fifteen years of experience as a professional sports executive for multiple NFL and NBA teams, a global sports agency, and the NFL league office leading and coaching business teams, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers.
Epstein was recently announced as the Chief Impact Officer of PurposePoint and when he discovered his WHY in 2021 with WHY Institute, this quickly evolved into a partnership where Purpose meets WHY. Upon meeting the WHY Institute CEO and Founder, Dr. Gary Sanchez, they knew this was a collaboration for the long haul.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Paul on board with us at WHY Institute. We have similar big, hairy, audacious goals of impacting the lives of 1 billion people! We don't have that much time on this earth, so for us to really make the impact we want to make we have to be able to scale and this will allow us both to do that! In his new role as our Chief Purpose Advisor he will be able to spread the WHY and Purpose like wildfire,” said Sanchez.
Epstein added, “When we were first introduced I said I was fired up and that is exactly how I feel. Not only about the bigger picture of life and business, but about this partnership because as a Contribute WHY, my sole mission in life is to create more impact; and to me ‘having impact’ is making a meaningful difference. Partnering and serving alongside the WHY Institute - I really couldn’t think of a better match.”
Epstein's role as Chief Purpose Advisor will be an influential force in spreading WHY and Purpose to the world. Epstein and WHY Institute will be collaborating on podcasts, speaking endeavors, and the overall goal to make discovering your WHY the first step in self-awareness.
About WHY Institute
WHY Institute, founded in 2016 by Dr. Gary Sanchez, is a personal and business development company that specializes in self-awareness, team, executive, and business coaching, motivational speaking, and marketing. Discovering your WHY will aid in communication, finding your passion, marketing your business, and more. Discover your WHY and learn more about WHY Institute at www.WHYInstitute.com
Bella Sanchez
WHY Institute
team@whyinstitute.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other