Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by President of World Economic Forum

AZERBAIJAN, February 24 - 24 february 2022, 12:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende.

President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende hailed the fact that during their visit to the country, they attended the opening of the Azerbaijan Center of the World Economic Forum's Network of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center. He noted the importance of economic achievements of Azerbaijan in all areas, as well as the significance of making the Azerbaijani economy an important factor in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum. The head of state pointed out the good opportunities for further development of relations between the World Economic Forum and Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Borge Brende conveyed an invitation of the Forum's Founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, to President Ilham Aliyev to attend the next meeting of the World Economic Forum.

