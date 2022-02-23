President becomes familiar with construction activities in Beltau village

UZBEKISTAN, February 23 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the citizens’ assembly in Beltau village of Karakalpakstan’s Takhtakupir district.

More than a thousand people live here. The village, 40 kilometers away from the district center, was transformed after the landscaping work carried out here within the framework of the “Obod qishloq” (Prosperous Village) program.

The building of the citizens’ assembly, cultural center, medical center and kindergarten were overhauled. A bathhouse has been built. Water pipelines have been laid and the drinking water supply has been improved. Road coverage has been improved. A pedestrian bridge has been built on the Orjap canal, sidewalks and ditches have been put in order. 5 kilometers of power grids have been updated, a new transformer has been installed.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected construction and landscaping activities and talked with residents.

“Special attention to Karakalpakstan, the involvement of large forces and resources in recent years are yielding results. People believed in the correctness of our path. Now we are setting new goals. All the managers are in Karakalpakstan. This is the first time in history. They came with their resources, teams, to develop specific projects. We need to restore the former glory of Takhtakupir”, the President said.

The Head of the state focused on the issue of improving the living conditions of women.

“We must build a society in Uzbekistan, where women's tears are not shed”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

A conversation took place with the newly appointed hokim assistants and youth leaders. They expressed their proposals for solving problems in mahallas, providing employment.

The President also talked with journalists here.

Source: UzA