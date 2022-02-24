Verlux NFT Project Unveils The First Look Of Their Staking Platform, Kicks Off VLX Token Public Sale Ahead Of Exchange Listing

/EIN News/ -- Walsall, West Midlands, UK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verlux , a Cardano startup building a decentralized Multi-Chain NFT Marketplace is very proud to announce it’s first decentralized product, A staking platform where you can stake your VLX tokens & Cardano Native tokens to earn rewards in VLX and exclusive rare NFts.







The widely adopted Cardano based project that launched late 2021 has been keeping up to their development roadmap and is in full pace to launch the NFT marketplace before the end of Q1 2022 and a Demo video of the proposed NFT Marketplace is available on Verlux’s YouTube channel.

The NFT marketplace will be powered by its utility token VLX which will be used across the entire Verlux ecosystem to purchase Special and Unique NFTs from verified Curators, Staking, Governance and a lot more.

VLX public sale is on-going currently as this is the last chance to get hold of the tokens before being listed on Exchanges.

The VLX Token

$VLX is the utility token of the Verlux, the token will power transactions and various utility functions through the Verlux ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 Billion $VLX, token holders will be able to perform various utility functions such as Stake To Earn VLX and Also Stake To Earn Featured NFT Drops, Transaction fees on the Marketplace, Featured Listings, Creator Profile verification and ultimately will serve as a governance system for Verlux Ecosystem on further developments.

Join VLX Public Sale Here: https://sale.verlux.io/

Minimum Buy: 200 ADA

Maximum Buy: 10,000 ADA

VLX Token Utility

VLX token holders can be able to create verified decentralized auction houses where NFT creators can apply to launch their NFT Drops.

Auction Houses on Verlux NFT marketplace will be ranked and be visible on the NFT Marketplace homepage according to the amount of VLX tokens staked.

This means that curators with the most amount of VLX tokens staked will get higher visibility on the marketplace which will ultimately lead to more frequent NFT drops.

VLX Token holders can also stake their tokens on our Non-custodial staking pools to earn rewards in VLX tokens and rare unique NFTs.

