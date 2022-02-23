Lake Cascade and Payette Lake ice conditions - Feb. 23, 2022

On Wednesday, February 23 we checked conditions on Cascade and Payette Lakes. Surface and ice conditions remain favorable for travel on both lakes. However, on Payette Lake, surface conditions have become slightly less favorable with a layer of slush forming over the ice. Snow is forecasted later this week which may change current conditions.

Reminder: On Lake Cascade, we do not recommend using wheeled ATVs or UTVs due to unpredictable slush development and on Payette Lake we do not recommend any motorized forms of travel.

Lake Cascade

On Lake Cascade I visited two access areas. At the Boulder Creek Access area (north end), I measured six inches of clear ice underneath ten inches of white ice below four inches of compacted snow. At the Wan Wyck access area (south end), I measured thirteen inches of clear ice underneath four inches of white ice below two inches of compacted snow. Both measurements were taken over 150 yards from shore. With current ice conditions, travel on the lake is suitable by foot or snowmobile.

Payette Lake

While ice thickness remains great for foot travel on Payette, surface conditions have become less favorable. Snow accumulation over the past week has created a layer of slush on the southern end of the lake near the Mile High Marina boat ramp. This measurement was taken over 150 yards from shore, near the middle of the lake. Seven inches of clear ice underneath four inches of white ice beneath five inches of slush were observed. If fishing from this access area by foot, the use of snowshoes are recommended.

Foot travel is the ONLY recommended method on Payette Lake. Please be careful and drill holes to check ice profiles for yourself if visiting other areas of the lake.

Ice conditions and thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Be careful out there and watch out for each other.

Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are available at local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall, as well as the Fish and Game offices in McCall and Nampa. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!