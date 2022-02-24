Discover WILD New Hampshire Day Returns Saturday, April 16

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 February 24, 2022

Concord, NH – Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, a celebration connecting attendees with life outdoors, is set for Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH. Admission is free.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. See live animals, big fish, trained falcons, and retrieving dogs in action. More than 60 outdoor and conservation organizations from around the state will be on hand to share exhibits and demonstrations. Kids will love arts and crafts and other hands-on activities such as archery, casting, and air rifle.

This event is your chance to explore new ways to get outdoors and be active. Explore new trends in recycling and environmental protection with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. Enjoy live animal presentations throughout the day. Admire the big trout in the Fish and Game stocking truck, and see how many warmwater fish you can identify in the demonstration tank.

Don’t miss the giant raffle of outdoor gear and other great prizes at the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire tent! All proceeds benefit the Foundation, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s nonprofit partner.

Demonstrations of Conservation Officer K-9 teams will be conducted on the half-hour, and there will also be live animal demonstrations throughout the day.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is held rain or shine. Save room for lunch at one of the many specialty food trucks that will be on site this year!

Please note: no animals, with the exception of trained service dogs, will be permitted at the event. This rule will be strictly enforced. Please leave your pets at home.

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day started in 1989 as an observance of Earth Day and a celebration of the state’s wealth of natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. The event is hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and sponsored by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire (nhwildlifeheritage.org), with media sponsor Binnie Media/NH1 News.