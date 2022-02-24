Global Syngas Catalysts Revenue Will Grow 1.7X from 2021 to 2031, Reaching Nearly US$ 1.3 Bn In 2031, Identifies Fact.MR

Syngas Catalysts Market Analysis Report By Operation (Coal To Sng, Reforming, Steam Reforming), By Catalyst, Nickel, Nickel Oxide), By Use Case (Hydrogen Synthesis, Ammonia Synthesis, Methanol Synthesis, Sng Plants, Biomass Gasification) - Global Market Insights 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the syngas catalysts industry analysis report, Fact.MR anticipates the market to be valued at US$ 805 Mn in 2021 whilst growing at a steady CAGR of around 5.6% over the period of 2021-2031.



Also, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider estimates the global syngas catalysts market to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031-end attributed to factors such as constant demand for catalysts for ammonia synthesis along with increased investments in methanol production across the globe.

Over the past half-decade there has been a rise investments across methanol businesses. Methanol has been identified as a potent fuel that can be blended with conventional petrol and diesel to improve fuel combustion property. Also, blending of such fuels is helping countries reduce their dependency on oil, thus decreasing import costs.

Consumption Analysis of Syngas Catalysts from 2016 to 2020 Vs. Market Outlook for 2021 to 2031

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in the past half-decade, the syngas catalysts market expanded at a CAGR of around 4.4%, which can be attributed to rising demand for syngas in regions such as East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA.

Further, mounting production of ammonia synthesis of SNG and methanol synthesis of SNG is set to drive demand for syngas catalysts at a steady CAGR of around 5.6% over the projected forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Syngas Catalysts Industry Research

By Operation

Coal to SNG

Reforming

Steam Reforming

Others

By Catalyst

Nickel

Nickel Oxide

Others



By Use Case

Hydrogen Synthesis

Ammonia Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

SNG Plants

Biomass Gasification

Coal Gasification

Tar Removal

Fuel Cell

Gas to Liquids



Why are GCC Countries Being Seen as Lucrative Markets for Syngas Catalysts?

The GCC region includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. These countries have a well-established petrochemical industry, which includes renowned companies such as SABIC and Saudi Aramco.

Constant demand for hydrogen for desulfurization and hydrocracking processes has enabled mounting production of syngas, thus providing major boost to catalyst demand.

Moreover, increased production of petrochemicals has been seen in the region over the past decade, which has provided a positive outlook to catalyst manufacturers. Major use case in GCC countries is projected to be that for the hydrogen synthesis of SNG, thus propelling the catalyst market in the region.

Attributed to these factors, GCC countries are set to provide an absolute $ opportunity of worth US$ 31 Mn through 2031.

Competition Landscape

In order to expand their consumer base, syngas catalyst manufacturers are opting for both, organic and inorganic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, partnerships, and collaboration to help them garner more market share.

In Dec 2020, Johnson Matthey secured a license to develop one of the largest single train methanol plants in the world. Through this, JM tends to expand its footprint in China by supplying catalysts, technology, and commissioning assistance.

In 2020, Johnson Matthey and ThyssenKrupp renewed a partnership for world class collaboration in ammonia production.

BASF SE recently signed a deal with Linde focusing on syngas generation in order to tackle the climate issue by promoting clean energy and expanding their cooperation on the process. Linde’s DRYREF technology uses BASF’s SYNSPIRE catalyst and is viable and cost-effective alternative to partial oxidation plants with low H2/CO ratios.



Key Companies Profiled: BASF, Casale, Clariant, Haldor Topsoe, Johnson Matthey, Unicat Technologies

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Syngas Catalysts Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Syngas Catalysts Market during the forecast period.

Which Region Provides Syngas Catalyst Manufacturers the Opportunity to Expand their Footprint?

The market of syngas catalysts in East Asia is estimated to be around 30 KT by 2021-end. Additionally, East Asia has shown Y-O-Y growth of 3.4% in 2020, which is projected to gain momentum owing to a well-established syngas catalyst ammonia and syngas catalyst methanol industry in the region.

Additionally, rising interest in alternate fuels such as methanol has propelled demand for SNG as a syngas catalyst, thus enabling manufacturers to penetrate the market targeting end-use industries more effectively.

Moreover, over the years, coal to liquid syngas catalyst and bio-mass to liquid syngas catalyst gasification for the production of cleaner fuels has gained momentum in the region, thus bolstering demand for syngas catalysts. Out of these, biomass gasification of syngas catalysts remained the most attractive segment in the market.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, syngas catalyst outlook in East Asia is poised to remain positive whilst holding a major share in terms of revenue. Further the Argentina coal to liquid syngas catalyst market over the years has provided stupendous growth opportunity and is projected to continue on the same path for the next ten years.

