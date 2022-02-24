Route 1001 Main Street Closure Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of a portion of Main Street (Route 1001) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, March 1 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Main Street will close to traffic between 6th Street and 8th Street continuously through Wednesday, March 30. Crews will conduct sanitary sewer installation, storm sewer installation, and roadway reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Car Detour

West of the Closure

From Main Street, turn left onto 6th Street

Turn right onto Clay Street

Turn right onto 8th Street

Follow 8th Street back to Main Street

End detour

East of the Closure

From Main Street, turn right onto 8th Street

Turn left onto Clay Street

Turn left onto Garnier Street

Follow Garnier Street back to Main Street

End detour

Posted Truck Detour

East of the Closure

From Main Street, turn left onto the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

Cross the Highland Park Bridge

Take the ramp to North Route 8 toward Butler Street

Follow Butler Street to the 62nd Street Bridge

Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Take the ramp toward Sharpsburg (to Route 28)

At the stop sign, turn right toward Sharpsburg

Turn right onto North Main Street

End detour

West of the Closure

From North Main Street, bear right toward the R.D. Fleming Bridge (62nd Street Bridge)

At the stop sign, turn left onto Bridge Street and follow onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Cross the 62nd Street Bridge

Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park

Take the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge (to Route 28)

Cross the Highland Park Bridge

Take the ramp to Sharpsburg

End detour

Eastbound trucks on Freeport Road/Main Street should be aware that it will be extremely difficult to turn around if they progress beyond 23rd Street in Sharpsburg.

Port Authority of Allegheny County buses will not be permitted to take the car detour on Main Street. A construction shuttle service will provide transit riders service along Main Street in Sharpsburg during all regular Port Authority service hours. The shuttle service will make all regular stops and take passengers to hubs located in the following locations:

The work on 7th Street work is part of a $3.83 million drainage improvement project. Crews will work to reduce combined sewer overflows and remove storm water flow from the Ravine Street stream and Route 28. Additional work includes pavement reconstruction, curb ramp construction, utility adjustments, and pavement markings. To allow work to occur, several local roadways from 6th Street to 8th Street as well as Main Street (Route 1001) will have single-lane restriction during off-peak hours. Additionally, these local roads will undergo a full closure in phases. A 23-days closure will also occur on Main Street, requiring traffic to be detoured. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

