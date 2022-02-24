Submit Release
Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Brotherton To Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

TEXAS, February 24 - February 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Charla Brotherton to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Charla Brotherton of Fort Worth is Owner and Principal Agent at Charla Brotherton Insurance Agency, LLC. Brotherton received a Bachelor of Science in Merchandising, Marketing, and Management from Texas Tech University.

