Bridge Repair Closes Lanes on I-40 in Henderson County

Jackson, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be making repairs on the Wildersville Road Bridge over I-40 for several consecutive weekends beginning this Friday.

Friday, February 25, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, February 28, 6:00 a.m.:

I‐40 eastbound lanes will be closed, and motorists will utilize crossovers for head‐to‐head, single lane traffic on the I‐40 westbound lanes. This will allow crews to safely remove the existing bridge rail and overhang over the eastbound lanes. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction. Detours will be posted for traffic. All lanes will reopen after the weekend work.

All work is weather dependent.

*The Wildersville Road bridge over I-40 will be closed to traffic through the summer.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

