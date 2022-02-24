Beyond Celiac Reviews the Latest in Celiac Disease Research

Recent Celiac Straight Talk podcast features the latest in research

Podcast Recording of Recent Virtual Town Hall Series Is Now Available

Researchers, scientists and drug companies are finally interested in understanding this disease and finding new treatments for celiac disease beyond the gluten-free diet.” — Amy Ratner, Beyond Celiac Director of Scientific Affairs

PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, recently hosted “Breakthroughs in Celiac Science,” the latest in its Virtual Town Hall Series, highlighting current celiac disease research. The presentation, available now on a podcast, covers research published last year and studies currently underway, as well as the science Beyond Celiac is funding to accelerate toward treatments and a cure.

Among the research discussed is:

• Four clinical trials underway, including the first-ever celiac disease clinical trial to reach Phase 3.

• Mounting evidence that the gluten-free diet is an incomplete and insufficient treatment for celiac disease.

• The gut-brain connection of celiac disease that has been overlooked for so long is now experiencing more scrutiny by researchers and the public.

• Identification of intestinal changes that occur before the development of celiac disease in at-risk children.

“2021 was a great year for celiac disease research in a number of ways. Researchers, scientists and drug companies are finally interested in understanding this disease and finding new treatments. Plus, we’ve started seeing new research findings that show celiac disease symptoms not only affect the classic gastrointestinal (GI) issues, but also lead to neurological and psychological symptoms as well,” said Beyond Celiac Director of Scientific Affairs Amy Ratner.

“Gastrointestinal symptoms tend to get most of the attention when researching celiac disease, but we know, and our research finds, that neurological and psychological symptoms associated with celiac disease can be just as debilitating,” Ratner continued. “It is good to see that doctors and researchers are paying attention to these symptoms, as untreated physical, neurological, and mental health symptoms impact one’s quality of life.”

The replay of the Town Hall can be heard on the Celiac Straight Talk podcast: www.stitcher.com/show/celiac-straight-talk

In partnership with home health testing leader imaware™, the next Beyond Celiac Town Hall, Manifestations of Untreated Celiac Disease with Stefano Guandalini, MD, will be held via Zoom on March 15, 11 am ET. Registration is required for this free event: www.beyondceliac.org/town-halls.

Celiac disease is a serious, genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated can lead to serious, long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.