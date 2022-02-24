Tenant’s Rights & Responsibilities Toolkit for Wyandotte County, KS Residents

Where we live directly impacts our health

As a tenant in Wyandotte County, KS, you have rights protected by the State of Kansas to live in a safe space.

As a tenant, you also have responsibilities to your space, landlord, and neighbors while you live in your home. It is important for you to know your rights and speak out if you feel they are being violated. It is also mportant to do your part to make sure your living space is safe.

This toolkit will take you through the steps of renting and your rights and responsibilities throughout the process.

This toolkit was created in collaboration with Kansas Legal Services, the Unified Government Public Health Department, Livable Neighborhoods Taskforce and the Wyandotte County CHIP Safe & Affordable Action Team.

About the Wyandotte County Community Health Improvement Plan

The Wyandotte County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is a 5-year (2018-2023) collaborative plan designed to address four community-identified health priorities:

Jobs and Education

Health Care Access

Safe and Affordable Housing

Violence Prevention

About the CHIP Safe & Affordable Housing Team

The CHIP Safe & Affordable Housing Action Team is composed of various community organizations in Wyandotte County with a special focus on:

Increasing access to affordable and quality housing options for low to moderate income people

Reducing the costs of living, maintaining, and staying in the home through fostering collaboration and partnerships among various community organizations, and through the coordination, planning, and implementation of community strategies

The Action Team has a set of strategies and goals that guide the work, to learn more about the CHIP SAH Action Team, please visit the Wyandotte County CHIP’s Community Health Dashboard.