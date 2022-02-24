Anne Marie Towle Named 2022 Risk & Insurance Power Broker

Anne Marie Towle named 2022 Power Broker

Anne Marie Towle, Hylant Global Captive Solutions leader, has been named a 2022 Risk & Insurance Power Broker, the publication announced this week.

This award is a testament to the hard work and innovation happening in the global captive industry currently. ” — Anne Marie Towle

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Marie Towle, Hylant Global Captive Solutions leader, has been named a 2022 Risk & Insurance Power Broker, the publication announced this week.

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and innovation happening in the global captive industry currently,” said Towle. “I could only have won this due to the tremendous support of my clients and team. I’m thrilled to be able to share this honor with so many amazing captive leaders.”

This is the second time Towle has been a Power Broker, having won the prestigious award last year. In a winner profile, Risk & Insurance highlighted Towle’s commitment to constant ongoing professional education, both formally and through everyday conversations.

Abou Risk & Insurance

Risk & Insurance® strives to identify emerging risks and mitigation strategies, while covering the fascinating people who drive the industry forward. We also provide expert coverage of core topics such as property and liability as well as the many specialties that comprise the risk management and commercial insurance universe. In addition, we are well known for covering specialized risks faced by a multitude of industries such as Workers' Compensation, Energy, Transportation, Construction, Health Care, etc. Our goal is to not only inform and help our readers succeed in their careers but also to inspire and motivate.

