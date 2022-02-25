Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey Wins Indian Achievers’ Award for CEO of the Year as Diamanti Bulks Up at Home and Abroad
Hickey earns top India honor as he doubles his company’s presence overseas while investing aggressively in US tech talent
While investing aggressively in homegrown tech talent, we are also expanding in India and the Netherlands and bringing engineers here to the US, where some stay longer on H1 visas, which we sponsor.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Hickey, CEO of Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, won the Indian Achievers’ Award for CEO of the Year. The honor, awarded by the Indian Achievers Forum, recognizes Hickey for his contributions to India, where he has expanded three companies.
— Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey
Diamanti has increased its headcount from 30 to 45 in India and 25 to 40 in the US over the last three months, and the company is committed to growing development and services by 50% in both the US and India. Diamanti’s aspirations are global. The company is not only increasing staff in the US, India, and the Netherlands but also adopting a hybrid work model to recruit talent from all over the world.
“Diamanti’s initiatives in India are about bringing together the best talent from the US and abroad,” Hickey said. “While investing aggressively in homegrown US tech talent, we are also expanding in India and the Netherlands and bringing engineers here to the US, where many of them work alongside our domestic staff for 90 days and some stay longer on H1 visas, which we sponsor.”
Diamanti has brought dozens of Indian engineers to the US, where they commonly work for 90-day sprints or even years to learn skills that they can then put to work here or back home. Foreign engineers who came to the US to learn new skills are now spearheading Diamanti’s expansion to other countries.
This is not Hickey’s first experience growing a technology company in both the US and India. He has spent months there himself and grew the India-based staff of Quark, the content marketing automation company where he was previously CEO, to 200. Hickey says his focus on simultaneously recruiting talent in the US and India and encouraging staff to travel to the other country reflects a conviction that cross-pollination among cultures is what makes companies and countries strong.
“This is what makes the world great — people collaborating from different backgrounds and places,” Hickey said.
In addition to recruiting diverse talent, Diamanti is focused on upskilling its current employees. The company recently launched X Games, a program that pays employees to take time on Fridays to take courses and earn certifications in the cloud technology of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft as well as OpenShift. Diamanti expects to have more than 40 staff members certified in OpenShift and Kubernetes in the next 90 days, tackling the industry-wide problem of a lack of expertise in Kubernetes, a relatively new technology whose complexity many regard as a barrier to adoption.
The Indian Achievers Forum is an organization that aims to honor individuals and groups who contribute to the socioeconomic welfare of India.
About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.
