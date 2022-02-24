Title: North America’s On-The-Go Food Packaging Market Is Estimated to Register Sales of over 1,900 Thousand Tons: Latest Report Fact.MR

On the go Food Packaging Market Analysis by Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Cans, Trays), by Thermoforming (Die Cutting, Injection Moulding), by Food Type & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global on-the-go food packaging market is estimated at USD 1,952 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,760 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2032.

sales of on-the-go food packaging products is estimated to register sales of over 7,350 thousand tons out of which ~28% is estimated to be consumed by North America itself.

Polyethylene Terephthalate - A Highly-Used Packaging Material In The Global On-The-Go Food Packaging Market

Consumer level analysis along with specific questionnaire reveals that polyethylene terephthalate will remain a highly-used packaging material in the global on-the-go food packaging market throughout the forecast period.

Recently during 2018-2019, more than 1,750 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products were sold in the world were made of polyethylene terephthalate.

Comprehending the aforementioned factors, polyethylene terephthalate material for on-the-go food packaging is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR during 2022-2032 and is estimated to value around USD 447 Million in 2022.

Global On the go Food Packaging Market Segments

By Material : Polyethylene Terephthalate High Density Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Low Density Polyethylene Polypropylene Polystyrene Aluminum Others

By Packaging Type : Bottles & Jars Cans Trays Bags & Sacks Pouches & Sachets Others (Folding Cartons, etc.)

By Food Type : Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Meat & Seafood Dairy Products Other Application

By Thermoforming : Die Cutting Injection Moulding

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



6 Key Pointers Highlighting Fact.MR’s Forecast on Global On-the-go Food Packaging Market

With respect to packaging materials, polyethylene terephthalate is expected to register highest consumption in the global on-the-go food packaging market. In 2017, more than 1,650 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products made of polyethylene terephthalate were sold globally. High density polyethylene and aluminum are also observed as key packaging materials, and are expected to register high volume CAGRs over the forecast period.

In 2017, over 500 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging trays were sold in the global market. The report estimates a robust demand for trays as the key type of on-the-go food packaging. The report further reveals that rigid boxes will represent the leading packaging-type segment, and will register a volume CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

By the end of forecast period, over 3,800 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products will be used for convenience food applications worldwide.

In 2018 and beyond, majority of on-the-go food packaging products will be developed with thermoforming fabrication.

The report further reveals that the US and Canada are collectively the largest marketplace for on-the-go food packaging. High consumption of on-the-go foods in these countries will continue to drive the growth of North America in the global on-the-go food packaging market. By the end of 2026, North America’s on-the-go food packaging market is estimated to register sales of over 1,900 thousand tons.

The report also reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the key region for manufacturing on-the-go food packaging products. Over the forecast period, the APEJ on-the-go food packaging market is estimated to register a volume CAGR of 6.1%.

Key Stakeholders Of The Global On-The-Go Food Packaging Industry

Amcor Limited

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Berry Plastic Group, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

