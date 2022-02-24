Submit Release
Black-Owned Plant-Based Company Recreates Beef Ribs With Bones

Soul Food Products is recreating the meat eating experience for plant-based consumers with their meatless beef ribs using natural bamboo.

we made it our mission to recreate your most treasured dishes.”
— Kam Allen, Co-founder

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul food products announced a launch for their new meatless beef ribs, a new vegan product. Soul food products are a plant-based company producing artisan alternatives to dairy and meat products, offering the meat experience to plant-based eaters.

Features and benefits of Soul Food products include:

Upcoming diverse and versatile products
We keep those "unknown" ingredients out of the mix
Soul food products never lack in bite or flavor

Plant-based beef ribs are available via their website at 24.99. For more information on Soul Food Products, visit www.Soulfoodproducts.us.

About Soul Food Products: a plant-based company based in Richmond, VA producing artisan alternatives to dairy and meat products. We call ourselves an artisan company because we are going against the grain and diversifying the plant-based market with innovative meatless options such as Ribs, Ribeyes, Salmon steaks and many more never before seen products.

Kam Allen
Soul Food Products
Inquiries@soulfoodproducts.us
