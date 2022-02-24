JOB OPENING: MONITORING TEAM ATTORNEY

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a time limited full-time (37.5 hours a week) Monitoring Team Attorney located in our Jackson office.

Reports to: Litigation Director

FLSA Status: Exempt

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

This position will manage and direct the activities of the monitoring team which includes advocate and attorneys. The Monitoring Team attorney will also direct the investigations that DRMS initiates. The attorney will also direct legal work in assisting people with disabilities who wish to move into the community. The attorney will be subjected to a background check upon hiring.

Essential Functions

Manage and oversee day-to-day functions of the DRMS Monitoring Team Represent clients according to agency goals and priorities Oversee investigations, including but not limited supervising investigatory strategies, assisting with legal barriers, and working with DRMS Investigators Prepare correspondence and legal documents such as pleadings, briefs, affidavits, motions, and settlement agreements under the direction of the Litigation Director Conduct legal research, prepare for and attend hearings and/or other legal proceedings, and provide legal counsel with the help of Litigation Director Analyze conflicts in legal matters, advise clients on solutions, and negotiate/advocate on behalf of clients under the direction of the Litigation Director Maintain client files in an organized fashion to ensure up-to-date information is handy for other DRMS staff Perform other related duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Completion of a Juris Doctor (J.D. degree) from an accredited law school Successful completion of the Mississippi bar exam At least two (2) years’ experience practicing as an attorney within your chosen specialty At least two (2) years’ experience with staff management or supervision of employees Solid communication and problem solving skills required in order to work with clients, other attorneys, and DRMS staff Demonstrated interpersonal skills, including but not limited to sensitivity to other people and the ability to work cooperatively with others. Sufficiently completed background check Excellent legal research, writing, and analytical skills. Ability to work independently, manage large workloads, and keep deadlines Detail-oriented and highly organized

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive. Security background investigation and approval is required for this position.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume including salary requirements. One (1) legal writing sample of any length Names and contact information of three references.

Materials should be submitted to Disability Rights Mississippi by emailing Polly Tribble, Executive Director, at ptribble@drms.ms or faxing to 601-968-0665. Applications received that do not follow the requirements will not be considered. Please, no calls! Position will be opened until filled.

Salary: $55,000- 60,000, excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.