02/24/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Global Asset Management Company Hudson Bay Capital Expanding in Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Hudson Bay Capital, a leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firm, is expanding its operations in Greenwich, Connecticut. As part of its expansion plans, the firm intends to create 40 new jobs in the state.

Founded in 2006, the company has offices in Connecticut, New York, Miami, and London, and employs more than 120 people worldwide. Hudson Bay Capital expects its Greenwich office, located at 28 Havemeyer Place, to employ nearly 50 professionals as new positions are filled.

“Hudson Bay Capital is an international company with offices all over the world, and I am glad that as their company continues to grow, they’ve selected Connecticut as the location where they will create these new jobs,” Governor Lamont said. “Business confidence continues to rise in Connecticut, and we are building on that momentum by continuing to exercise fiscal discipline and make the strategic investments that are necessary to attract new jobs. I look forward to seeing Hudson Bay Capital’s continued growth in Connecticut.”

“As we continue to strategically scale our business, attract top talent, and provide best-in-class solutions to our global clientele, it became clear that Connecticut was the ideal location for expansion, given its infrastructure, proximity to metropolitan areas and commitment to business,” Sander Gerber, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hudson Bay Capital, said. “Governor Lamont’s mission of job creation resonates with our own and we look forward to welcoming new, intellectually curious, team-oriented individuals to our Greenwich office.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project by providing a grant in arrears up to $1,310,000, contingent upon the firm creating and retaining 40 new full-time jobs.

“Companies focused on growth see tremendous opportunity in Connecticut,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman and Peter Denious, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT, said in a joint statement. “When we talk with CEOs and site consultants, we consistently hear that Connecticut’s skilled workforce and strategic location are among the top reasons companies are choosing to invest, innovate, and grow here. It is great to see Hudson Bay Capital among the growing roster of financial services and financial technology companies expanding operations in our state.”