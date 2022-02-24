Department Announces Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP on 2-28-2022

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Monday evening, February 28, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM to review and potentially approve an Advisory Opinion in response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) December 2021 Request for Information (RFI) on using a Consent-Based Siting Process to identify Federal Interim Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facilities. The Advisory Opinion to be considered was developed by the Panel’s Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee (FNWPC).

Further information on the DOE Request for Information is available on the DOE's Consent-Based Siting webpage.

In support of the Advisory Opinion discussion, Drs. Kimberly Petry and Erica Bickford of DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy will brief the Panel on DOE’s current Consent-Based Siting effort for consolidated interim spent nuclear fuel storage. Additionally, Dr. Thomas Webler of the Social and Environment Research Institute will discuss “Challenges and Opportunities of Consent-Based Siting.” Since this Special Meeting will focus on Consent-Based Siting, no NorthStar or state agencies’ reports on recent Vermont Yankee decommissioning activities will be made.

In compliance with Act 78 of the 2022 Vermont Legislature, this Special Meeting will be conducted as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom.

For more information, including the meeting agenda, and how to join the meeting online, please see the Press Release regarding the Special Meeting, or the VT NDCAP webpage.

Questions regarding access to this meeting may be directed to Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer at anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov or by calling (802) 272-1714.