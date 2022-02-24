Singleton to Honor Women’s History Month with Community Service Project at the Alice Paul Institute

Celebrates 40th “Serve with Senator Singleton” Event

(MOORESTOWN) – In honor of March being Women’s History Month, Senator Troy Singleton is partnering with the Alice Paul Institute to host his 40th community service event. The “Serve with Senator Singleton” event will be held at the Alice Paul Institute, 128 Hooton Road, Mount Laurel on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Senator and a group of volunteers will participate in an outdoor clean-up day, completing various tasks to get the Paulsdale property ready for Spring. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign-up here: https://www.troysingleton.com/serve_with_senator_singleton_at_the_alice_paul_institute

“With March being Women’s History Month, I can think of no better organization to partner with for our monthly community service project than the Alice Paul Institute,” said Senator Singleton.

“We are incredibly blessed to have this historic treasure in our legislative district, which seeks to educate the next generation of young women about Alice Paul, her legacy, and their own potential as leaders. I am honored to volunteer my time at Paulsdale and hope that others will join me,” continued Singleton, who sponsored a Senate Joint Resolution to designate January 11th of each year as Alice Paul Day.

The Alice Paul Institute educates the public about the life and work of Alice Stokes Paul and offers civic engagement and girls’ leadership development programs at Paulsdale, her home and a National Historic Landmark. Alice Paul led the final fight to get women the vote and wrote the Equal Rights Amendment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Senator and volunteers back to Paulsdale, to help with the maintenance of our historic site. Senator Singleton’s continued support of our work helps us to honor the legacy of Alice Paul and other advocates for equality,” said Linda Coppinger, API Interim Executive Director.

Each month, Senator Singleton crowd-sources a team of volunteers to help with a particular community service project. The event at the Alice Paul Institute will be the Senator’s 40th “Serve with Senator Singleton” event since becoming State Senator in 2018. Previous volunteer efforts include: indoor and outdoor clean-up days, animal welfare projects, clothing and supply drives, painting projects, and community event set-up and staffing. To date, more than 1,600 hours have been donated by volunteers to local community service projects.

“I am guided by the idea that service is the rent we pay for living on this earth. These monthly community service events have been a priority for since becoming State Senator and they will continue to be. They have brought together people of different backgrounds, ages, and perspectives for a common purpose – to be of service to their community,” said Singleton.