Back-To-School Market To Reach $ 131.18 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Back-to-school market by type of product (backpack, electronics, stationery, clothing, shoes and others) and sales channel (hypermarket / supermarket, e-commerce, dollar stores, specialty stores and others): analysis of Industry Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2030. ” According to the report, the global back-to-school industry has gathered $ 66.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 131.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, constraints and opportunities

Increasing public spending and emphasis on primary education, increasing campaigns and sales promotions and launching innovative products are driving the growth of the global back to school market. However, the choking risks associated with the small components and toxicity of some stationery products are hampering the growth of the market. On the other hand, the digital transformation of education and the rise of online shopping are creating new opportunities in the years to come.

Covid-19 scenario

Re-entry products production activities were hampered during the pandemic due to containment measures. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and supermarket closures have resulted in reduced sales volumes.

Due to immunization programs run by governments in various countries, schools began to operate from school premises rather than delivering classes online. This has resulted in increased demand for back-to-school products.

Innovative products have been launched and the demand from supermarkets, hypermarkets and online channels has increased significantly.

Stationery Segment to Maintain Leading Status During Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the stationery segment contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is expected to maintain its leading status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the need for various stationary products such as pens, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, colored pencils and notebooks around the world. The report analyzes the segments including Backpack, Electronics, Apparel, Footwear, and others.

The hypermarket / supermarket segment will maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, hypermarket / supermarket segment contributed the largest share in 2020, accounted for almost two fifths of the global back to school market and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to the availability of a wide variety of products under one roof and the wide availability of parking space and convenient operating hours. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to represent the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to ease of availability, benefits such as product attribute information, winning features time and the installation of the house. delivery provided by online platforms.

Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to maintain its leadership position by 2030

Depending on the region, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing approximately two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. In addition, this region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is due to the huge consumer base and the huge growth opportunities.

The main players in the market

Acco brands

Faber Castell

Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd.

ITC Limited

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Schwan Stabilo Group

Staedetler

Wh Smith Plc

Zebra Pen Corp.

