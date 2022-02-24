Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Nursing Home Employee for Exploiting a Disabled Senior
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Taking advantage of a vulnerable adult, especially someone who is entrusted to one’s care to fund a shopping spree, is reprehensible. Our seniors deserve the utmost care and should not have to worry about their caretakers exploiting them. Thanks to my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, this defendant will be held accountable.”
Luper worked as a housekeeping aide for Dolphin Pointe Health Center, a skilled nursing home and rehabilitation center that provides health care services, including occupational, physical and speech therapies. According to the investigation, Luper gained access to the disabled adult’s credit card and used the card over the course of several days to make hundreds of dollars’ worth of personal purchases.
Luper faces one count of criminal use of the personal identification of a disabled adult, a second-degree felony; one count of exploitation of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony punishable; and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, another third-degree felony. Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
