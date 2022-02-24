Submit Release
Burgum statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding Russia’s military attacks on Ukraine.

“We support and pray for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against these brazen acts of aggression by Russia and President Putin, which we condemn in the strongest terms possible. The United States and its allies must stand together in support of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks. This international crisis underscores the importance of U.S. energy security and increasing American production so we can sell energy to our friends and allies versus buying it from our enemies. Our thoughts also are with those of Ukrainian heritage here in North Dakota who are concerned for the safety of their relatives as their homeland is under siege, as well as those North Dakota farmers and businesses with interests in Ukraine.”

 

