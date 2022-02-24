CDPH and LWDA Award $27 Million to 153 Community-Based Organizations to Boost Vaccinations in Communities Hardest Hit by the Pandemic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 24, 2022 Contact: communications@labor.ca.gov

The statewide campaign will continue to engage communities and provide information and resources on COVID-19 prevention, vaccination, and workers’ rights

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), in partnership with The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, today announced the continuation of their community engagement efforts by awarding more than $27 million in contracts to 153 community-based organizations throughout California. These organizations will continue to encourage COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters, especially among communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Our community partners have been instrumental to the success of California’s robust vaccination efforts,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “The trust that community-based organizations have built within our most vulnerable communities has allowed us to make significant progress in closing the state’s equity gap. Their continued efforts will continue to play an important role in getting Californians vaccinated, boosted and informed on how to best protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.”

These partnerships are part of the state’s extensive work with community-based organizations and philanthropy to address health inequities across the state. Throughout the pandemic, the state has invested over $50 million in partnerships with more than 200 community-based organizations. Community partners are successfully helping millions of Californians get vaccinated through direct, peer-to-peer outreach, including appointment assistance, canvassing, phone banking and text messaging campaigns.

“We recognize that one of the most effective outreach strategies is partnering with organizations that have expertise and deep understanding of what workers in their communities need,” said Natalie Palugyai, Secretary of the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency. “It is a privilege to work alongside these community groups in our shared mission to ensure that all workers have access to information about workplace safety, paid leave options, anti-retaliation protections, and vaccine availability.”

The Center at Sierra Health Foundation was brought on board as a key partner because of their expertise and deep connection to underserved communities. Organizations received awards ranging from $50,000 – $300,000 for regional or statewide outreach efforts to California communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. These efforts include outreach to workers in the hardest-hit sectors and connecting individuals to information and resources related to the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, public health guidance, workplace protections, and other state resources in multiple languages. The Center at Sierra Health Foundation is administering funds on behalf of CDPH and LWDA.

Community-based organizations were invited to apply for funding under one of two projects:

California COVID Community Health Project – Partner organizations will conduct outreach and educate communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 on the importance of getting vaccinated and preventing COVID-19.

California COVID Workplace Outreach Project – Selected organizations will conduct outreach and educate workers and employers in higher-risk industries on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

A complete list of organizations receiving contract awards can be found at The Center at Sierra Health Foundation website:

CDPH – California COVID Community Health Project LWDA – California COVID Workplace Outreach Project

###