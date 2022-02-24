The Cario CC releases Whitelist Competition for Private Sale. The first car will be handed out to a lucky winner right after the private sale.

/EIN News/ -- Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cario CC is a weekly Car lottery running on Blockchain. Prizewinners always get to choose between either cash or brand new cars. First Prize with the private sale is a brand new Tesla or Mercedes. Also, a Private sale will grant all participants extra 10% bonus tokens. All unsold private sale tokens will be burned.





Also, owning Cario tokens will grant holders free entry to Cario CC lotteries.

Every week there are guaranteed winners in the Dream Car Competition, and in the coming future, Midweek Car and Lifestyle Competitions will be added. There is a specific minimum amount of tokens participants have to hold to participate in every lottery. In addition, token holders can spend their tokens to purchase more entries to the lotteries, which will generate funds for the Cario CC project.



There are also membership tiers. They are:



• Bronze member: 25 000 CARIO will get you ranked as Bronze Member. This tier also makes you eligible for weekly Airdrop of 1,000 CARIO.

• Silver Member: 50 000 CARIO will get you ranked as Silver Member. Also, this tier makes you eligible for weekly Airdrop of 2,500 CARIO.



• Gold Member: 75 000 CARIO will get you here. This tier makes you eligible for weekly Airdrop of 5,000 CARIO.



• Diamond Member: Finally, 99 000 CARIO will get you ranked as Diamond Member. This tier makes you eligible for weekly Airdrop of 10,000 CARIO.



Tokenomics:



Token Symbol - $CARIO;

750M - Total Supply;

40% - Future Sale;

20% - Public Sale;

10% - Private Sale;

15% - Prize Pool;

10% - Marketing Events;

4% - Core Team;

1% - App Development;

There are no tax fees on transactions within the project;

Deflationary Design;

Audit by TechRate, Audit by Hacken, Certik and Slowmist will be soon.

Token supply will start decreasing gradually until 300M tokens are left in supply which increasing the price

After the private sale, the Cario CC team will start developing Guessio game APP, in which the prize winner will be determined by who has the most accurate guess.



Find more details from Cario CC on the following links:



Website: https://www.cario.cc/



Subreddit : https://www.reddit.com/r/CarioCC/

Telegram : https://t.me/cariocc

Medium: cariocc.medium.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cario_cc

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/CarioCC-111012448143982/?ref=page_internal

Email: contact (at) cario.cc