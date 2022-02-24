LiquidPlanner offers free 14-day trial of top tier plan
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management platform, is now offering a free 14-day trial of their Ultimate Plan option. The Ultimate Plan provides the user with all the features LiquidPlanner offers, including access controls, workload views, and unlimited workspaces. Additionally, teams can take advantage of unlimited users, tasks, and projects, making possibilities endless.
With no credit card required, the free plan allows up to three users, six resources, ten projects, and 300 tasks in one workspace. And users enjoy all features of the Ultimate Plan for the full 14 days.
To learn more about LiquidPlanner and the plans they offer, click here.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams prioritize, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
