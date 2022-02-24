Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,282 in the last 365 days.

LiquidPlanner offers free 14-day trial of top tier plan

LiquidPlanner, a top project management tool, logo.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management platform, is now offering a free 14-day trial of their Ultimate Plan option. The Ultimate Plan provides the user with all the features LiquidPlanner offers, including access controls, workload views, and unlimited workspaces. Additionally, teams can take advantage of unlimited users, tasks, and projects, making possibilities endless.

With no credit card required, the free plan allows up to three users, six resources, ten projects, and 300 tasks in one workspace. And users enjoy all features of the Ultimate Plan for the full 14 days.

To learn more about LiquidPlanner and the plans they offer, click here.

ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams prioritize, predict, and perform with confidence.

Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
email us here

You just read:

LiquidPlanner offers free 14-day trial of top tier plan

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.