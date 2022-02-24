Hair Integration System Accredited Certification Finally Makes Its Way to America

Accredited Education now available in the USA. Non surgical hair integration & restoration systems using modern day salon methods Baby blonde long hair extensions model using our luxury line of silky smooth KC hair extensions.

Only 100 hairstylists will be trained by world renowned Kerrie Capelli on her USA tour that will start in Houston, TX at FRINGE Salon and Color Bar this Spring.

Due to its extremely high demand for and lack of accredited education available here in the states, I decided now was the time to make my way to the USA and launch my education, systems, & clinics.” — Kerrie Capelli

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 hairstylists in the USA will be given the exclusive opportunity to be trained and certified one on one by world renowned Extensionist & Hair Loss Expert, Kerrie Capelli of Kerrie Capelli Hair Extensions & Hair Loss Systems. Known worldwide for her transformative hair extensions methods and hair loss solutions, and by popular demand here in the USA for many years now, the "KC Mesh Hair Integration System" finally makes its long overdue way to America.

Capelli will go on a cross country tour across the USA in 5 key cities at hand selected host salons to launch her brand here in America. The tour will run April 24 through June 6, 2022 starting off in Houston, Texas at the award winning salon Fringe Salon Color Bar, located in the sought after River Oaks District & will be Kerrie Capelli's American Tour first host salon, then off to Phoenix, AZ area at Zynergy Salon in Gilbert, then to the Top 200 salon Maggie the Salon in the gorgeous Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood area, to Sabina Hair & Spa in the Carolinas near Charlotte, NC and finally ending the tour at The Collective Salon NY, an extensions driven salon located in the St. James area of Long Island, NY.

The tour will be lead by the one and only Kerrie Capelli, UK's well known Master Extensionist, hair loss expert and creator of this innovative and specialized mesh hair integration system that has yet to be taught here in the USA. Her KC system is known to change lives all over the world. Not only the client receiving the service but the lives of the salon owners and hair stylists who reap the rewards of the colossal profits that forever changes the game for their salon and hair stylists seeking time and financial freedom.

What Is The Hair Integration System?

The KC mesh integration system requires you to have at least 50% of your own hair that will be integrated with the KC breathable mesh & exclusive luxe hair extensions. It attaches to your natural hair and provides a base to allow for your own hair to be pulled through and to also attach and blend the KC luxe extensions. This proprietary method that Capelli has perfected over the last decade is what makes these masterpieces "beyond believable" and "life changing."

Kerrie Capelli, creator and master extensionist for nearly 15 years, says that this method, her products and her crafted tools took nearly 6 years to get perfect before going to mass market and to distribution. They are proud to finally get solid feet on the ground here in the states with the support of some of the best industry leaders.

Kerrie Capelli Hair Extensions & Hair Loss Solutions have been notoriously known throughout Europe with her "more than believable extension & piece work" seen on models, actresses, celebrities, professionals and people just like you and I for well over a decade now. Her master pieces are commonly seen on Instagram, Tik-Tok, Magazine editorials, TV and walking the streets of Manchester, Dublin, Australia and now here in the USA.

Capelli is known worldwide for her revolutionary methodology and life changing training systems for extensions and hair loss solutions that have mesmerized not only the salon industry but men and women all across the globe. Capelli says this is what keeps her passion alive and going today, having the ability to greatly affect people's lives by providing a life changing experience one head at a time.

Long before Covid came around & created world wide chaos and an array of mental and physical problems, mental and physical health have always played a not so great role in the lives of so many for so long. Capelli states she got into this business because she too faced hair loss nearly a decade ago and as a direct result of what having this hair loss, saw first hand what it can do to your mental and emotional state and the effects it has on you psychologically.

The systems she created are tried and true and she has had a strong connection to the need for these methods here in the USA where she too can make a huge difference in the lives of so many who suffer from these life altering challenges.

KC hair, tools, methods and aftercare can not be bought online or in any beauty supply store and is exactly what makes Kerrie Capelli Methods & brand even more so special. KC tools and products are made and sourced from the best in quality, production & packaging and the quality standards they have in place to ensure the health & integrity of your clients hair is always a top priority. There are many other KC Methods to include in her arsenal of hair extensions and hair loss techniques and will be brought over during the next year and into 2023 and lead by Master Trainers.

Kerrie Capelli UK has teamed up with some of the best distributors, educators, and salon leaders here in the USA & will launch the first KC Mesh Hair Integration System Certification in April in Houston, TX. Due to its extremely high demand for and lack of education available here in the states, Kerrie Capelli is hitting the ground running with a 5 city tour that starts in Houston on April 24 and ends in Long Island, NY on June 6, 2022.

"I get messages daily from hairstylists from all over asking where they can take my training in the USA. I have been wanting to share this skill and service for a while long now... once I found the support we needed to make this a successful launch, we set the dates, lined up qualified host salons and are well on the way to the strategic 5 city tour at hanhost salons."

The USA Tour will only offer 100 exclusive one on one tickets for qualified hair stylists and salon owners for this initial launch.

Accredited Certification for Mesh Hair Integration with Kerrie Capelli