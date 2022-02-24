Submit Release
Public input meeting March 3 to discuss proposed improvements to Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 3 at Wachter Middle School, 1107 South 7th Street in Bismarck. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed improvements to Bismarck Expressway’s intersections with Washington Street and South 2nd Street in Bismarck. The meeting will be presented by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and KLJ Engineering.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by March 18, 2022, to Adam McGill, PE, KLJ Engineering, PO Box 1157, Bismarck ND 58502-1157 or email adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or email: civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

