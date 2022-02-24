Rise in incidence of osteoporosis & arthritis, and surge in patient awareness about advancements in spinal surgeries

Vertebral Compression

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was accounted for $866.7 Mn in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market by Product Type (Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices and Vertebroplasty Devices), Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the geriatric population, shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures, and surge in prevalence of spine disorders have boosted the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging market is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc., Benvenue Medical, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Osseon LLC, Orthovita, Inc., VEXIM SA, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

By product type, the balloon kyphoplasty devices segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $743.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,694.90 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.50%.

By surgery, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $777.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,791.40 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60%.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

factors that drive the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market include rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices, along with an increase in physician training. Moreover, increase in the incidences of spinal disorders, lifestyles of the working population are also increase the growth of the market. However, the risk associated with post-surgical complications, that include hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market.

