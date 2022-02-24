Submit Release
HITDOON’s zealous cricket team bagged the MONAL CUP series Match with Divyanshu grabbing the Man of the Match title

On Feb 23, 2022, at Dehradun, the cricketers of the Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun set the audience on fire in the third-day tournament of MONALCUP

DEHRADUN, NOT APPLICABLE, INDIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb 23, 2022, at Dehradun, the cricketers of the Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun set the audience on fire in the third-day tournament of MONAL CUP, University, Championship league match series organized by District Cricket Association, Dehradun, affiliated to Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. Himalayan Institute of Technology,DIT University, GRD Institute, and SGRR PG college were the some of the institutions that took part in this league.

Day three of the league proved to be the most exuberant one with the eleven players from HITDOON namely, Divyanshu, Akshit Bhandari, Altaf, Shahab Anwer, Keshav Bhatt, Majid Ameen, Utkarsh, Aman Gusain, Vijay Kumar, Sourav Singh, Gurmukh Sing roared the battle with huge boundaries and took horror-stricken wickets of GRD team.

The match began on 23rd February 2022, forenoon between GRD Institute of Management & TECH and the Himalayan institute of technology with GRD institute winning the toss and choosing to bowl. HIT gave a tough target for GRD in the break of the first innings with 153 for 10 (wickets) at the end of 20 overs with one not-out. The second innings started at 12.30 PM with the players of GRD institute padded up with a target of 154 runs. The fantastic fielding and enchanting bowling approaches of HIT players lead them to take 10 wickets for 81 runs at the end of 17 overs. The student of HIT, Dehradun, Divyanshu scored 70 runs out of 38 balls with 4 boundaries and 6 sixes had been handed out with the “Man of the Match” trophy. An exciting day for the entire HIT faculty and its students after bringing laurels to the institution and accomplishing another benchmark with sportsmanship, zeal, and enthusiasm.

While talking to the team the team said that they were all feeling very excited and motivated to win the match but at the same time, they want to control their emotions as there are more matches scheduled in the coming days and the team doesn't want to celebrate too much and focus more on their training. The team also thanked their alma mater Himalayan Institute of Technology and their coach Prof. Neha for their constant support and motivation.

