Tocopherols Market Size to Reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2028 at CAGR 8.72% - The Brainy Insights

Increasing demand for good quality pork and poultry meat has driven the feed industry's demand for tocopherol.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regular intake of tocopherol helps to minimize respiratory issues, danger of heart disease and other lifestyle ailments. Many aging people are facing problems including exhaustion, tender bones, fractures, arthritis and many other bone-related problems. They are often advised to consume mixed tocopherols. This is a key factor in boosting the growth of the market in the coming years. The global tocopherols market is expected to grow from USD 3.55 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.98 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period 2021-2028, according to the new report published by The Brainy Insights.



Tocopherol, a type of fat-soluble vitamin E activity compound, is commonly recognized for its antioxidant role. It is synthesized only in photosynthetic organisms and serves as a protective element.They are considered to help heart health, improve psychiatric disorders and other long-term ailments.It has also been observed that tocopherol is essential to seed preservation and germination. The vegetable oils are high in tocopherol, including soybean, sunflower, and almond oil.They are known for treating neurological disorders and helping to reduce heart disease and other chronic illnesses.



The increase in global health consciousness is anticipated to boost the health food market, which ultimately drives market growth for tocopherol. Growing awareness for animal health generates a market for tocopherol as it reduces the possibility of malnutrition and prevents them from pathogen.Moreover, the growing concerns regarding heat stress on animals are also expected to boost the usage of tocopherol in animal feeds. Thus, with the worldwide increase in demand for good poultry and meat products, the need for tocopherol in animal feed is also anticipated to rise. Although, in terms of volatile raw material prices, the industry may face difficulties which cause significant concern to market players as this can generate an imbalance in the market supply and demand chain for tocopherols.



Key players operating in the global tocopherols market include Advance Organic Material S.A., B&D Nutritional Ingredients Inc., Davos Life Science Pte. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midlands Company, BASF S.E., Cargill, and DSM among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global tocopherols industry.



• For instance, In October 2018, Advanced Organic Materials (AOM), the specialty manufacturer of Natural Tocopherols, Vitamin E, and Plant Sterols, declared a significant industrial expansion.This initiative marked the beginning of company's industrial activities in Spain, rendering it Europe's first fully integrated producer of tocopherols, sterols, and sterol esters.

• For instance, In January 2019, DSM declared the intention to set up a company together with Nenter& Co. Inc. in China. DSM will acquire a 75% majority shareholding in this company, which will include all Nenter's production and related assets for Vitamin E.



The soybean oilsegment dominated the market in 2020



The type segment is divided into soybean oil, rapeseed oil and corn oil and sunflower oil. Due to its substantial global production, soybean oil acts as a significant source of tocopherols. The soybean oil segment emerged as the leader in the global tocopherols market in 2020. Nations such as the U.S., China, Argentina, and Brazil rank among the top producers of soybean oil. Strong tocopherol content in soybean oil improves its antioxidant ability.



The alpha tocopherols segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2%in 2021-2028



The compound segment includes alpha tocopherols, gamma tocopherols, beta tocopherols and delta-tocopherol. Because of the widespread usage of alpha tocopherols in medical formulations and supplements intended for joint and bone health problems, the alpha tocopherols segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10.2% over the forecast period. Moreover, they are also used in beauty and skincare products.



The cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8%in 2021-2028



The application segment includes functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, feed, cosmetics and others. Because the tocopherol finds extensive usage in the cosmetics industry, the cosmetics segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 9.8% during the forecast period. Also, it helps in the removal of blemishes, sunburn, acne, and facilitates the development of new cells.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Tocopherols Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Due to rapid growth of dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceutical advancement in key economies such as China, Japan, and India, the tocopherols market is anticipated to grow at a good pace in the Asia Pacific region.Increasing urban income which can be used for dietary supplements for human or pet usage and rising customer demand for natural sources of vitamins and nutrients are factors that fuel this market growth. Moreover, increasing heart disease incidents and rising demand in this part of the world for different beauty products have led to the growth of the global tocopherol market in the Asia Pacific region.

